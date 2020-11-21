x
High School Football Highlights - Quarterfinals

Check out the best highlights from around the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It was a wild night across East Tennessee as the quarterfinals shook up the high school football landscape. Defending state champions fell, top seeds were upset and some teams were lucky enough to stay perfect with Cookeville less than two weeks away. Here's a look at the local teams that played on Friday.

Oak Ridge 31, West 28

South-Doyle 21, Central 14

Oliver Springs 0, Coalfield 36

Greeneville 20, Elizabethton 24

Gatlinburg-Pittman 13, Alcoa 49

Loudon 14, Red Bank 24

Dobyns-Bennett 28, Maryville 35