High School Football Highlights - Quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It was a wild night across East Tennessee as the quarterfinals shook up the high school football landscape. Defending state champions fell, top seeds were upset and some teams were lucky enough to stay perfect with Cookeville less than two weeks away. Here's a look at the local teams that played on Friday.
Oak Ridge 31, West 28
South-Doyle 21, Central 14
Oliver Springs 0, Coalfield 36
Greeneville 20, Elizabethton 24
Gatlinburg-Pittman 13, Alcoa 49
Loudon 14, Red Bank 24
Dobyns-Bennett 28, Maryville 35