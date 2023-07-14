Tennessee Football will not face postseason ban, UT fined $8 million for NCAA football Pruitt-era recruiting violations

Tennessee will face a seven-figure fine, but no postseason ban.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NCAA announced its penalties Friday against the University of Tennessee after a years-long investigation into recruiting violations.

UT will not face a postseason ban for the violations, however, the NCAA levied an $8 million fine against the school that it said was the equivalent of the financial impact the school would have faced if it missed the postseason during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

UT fired Pruitt and nine other staffers in January 2021 after an investigation into recruiting violations. Pruitt was fired from his position as head coach for failing to promptly report recruiting violations committed by nine employees under his leadership.

In July 2022, the university received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for 18 allegations that the football program had spent nearly $60,000 in "impermissible recruiting inducements and extra benefits," which could be considered bribes, to court both prospective and current student-athletes.

Pruitt claimed he had no knowledge of these recruiting violations, even though those involved included his wife and direct reports to him.

Sources told WBIR in June that UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, Athletic Director Danny White and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey vouched on Tennessee's behalf, arguing against a postseason ban because it would penalize student-athletes.

Four people who previously worked for the Tennessee Football program agreed with NCAA enforcement staff on the violations and the "appropriate penalties" that come with them. Sources close to WBIR said three of the staffers were former personnel director Drew Hughes, as well as assistant coaches Shelton Felton and Brian Niedermeyer.

The NCAA said the four agreed to face penalties, including show-clause orders varying from three years to five years.