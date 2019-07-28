SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — When Mountain Music Kids Invitational Bass Fishing Tournament started in 1990, the goal was to get kids on the lake and spending time with their parents. 29 years later, that goal is still met.

400 teams of adults and children came to Douglas Lake on Saturday to have quality time on the water.

"We've had people as far as Florida [and] Ohio schedule their vacations to come fish at this tournament," said Sunny DeFOE, who is the weight master of the tournament.

Children up to 16 years old were eligible to participate and their parents were allowed to fish as well. Each team had a three-fish limit and all catches had to be alive for weight measurement.

Prizes included cash, bikes, fishing rods and toys, most of which were donated.

"It takes a large amount of money to do what we do. All of it is done on donations," DeFOE said.

Although the tournament had numerous sponsors and reached their limit, DeFOE said the true measure of success is making a child smile and giving them memories that can last a lifetime.