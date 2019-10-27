KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Vols steamrolled the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 41-21 win at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night, and this is the collective mood.

That win was hot. But not nearly as steamy as this iconic exchange between the KPD and UT Knoxville Twitter accounts. It began when KPD sent out this "report" about the mayhem going down in south Knoxville.

UT then responded and - frankly - they should write this down in history books.

"We will not apologize." - @UTKnoxville, 2019.

Go Vols!