Lady Vols beat Western Kentucky, win first game of the season

Tennessee gets the season started off on a high note, with big contributions from newcomers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Lady Vols opened its season a day later than expected, but still got the result it wanted, beating Western Kentucky 87-47, starting the season 1-0.

The newcomers shined for the Lady Vols, with Western Michigan transfer Jordan Walker scoring 13 points and freshmen Marta Suarez and Destiny Salary combining for 20 points.

Two of the veteran leaders on the team started the season out on positive notes as well, Rennia Davis scoring 9 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, while Rae Burrell led the team in scoring with 18 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds.

Going into the game, two starters were known, Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell. Head coach Kellie Harper filled out the first five with transfers Jordan Walker and Keyen Green as well as freshman Marta Suarez.

12 of the 13 players on Tennessee's roster played in the game with 11 of them scoring.

Tennessee's defense put in a solid performance as well, holding Western Kentucky to just over 25 percent from the field, while forcing 20 turnovers. The Lady Vols scored 21 points off of those turnovers.