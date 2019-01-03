KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols had never lost to Vanderbilt at home before Thursday night. Tennessee was 33-0 against the Commodores in Knoxville.

Vanderbilt (7-21, 2-13 SEC) shot 60-percent from the field in the second half and became the first unranked team to out-rebound Tennessee this season en route to a 76-69 win at Thompson-Boling Arena.

"They outrebounded us, and that's effort. That's just will. That's just wanting the basketball. And, we just didn't have that on a consistent basis tonight," Lady Vols head coach Holly Warlick said.

Vanderbilt scored 12 second chance points on nine offensive rebounds and outscored Tennessee in the paint 48-38.

"We couldn't get a stop, and you've got to get stops. We just didn't have any desire to play defense in the third and fourth quarter," Warlick said.

It's alarming that Tennessee's effort wasn't adequate in a game the Lady Vols needed to win to help ensure a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

"You are not going to win on just talent. You are not going to win just because you have Tennessee across your chest. You have to win because you have the passion, will, and desire. You have to step up and say, 'Dammit, I am not going to lose.' That is when you are going to win," Warlick said as she pounded the table passionately.

Tennessee led by 10 with 7:36 left in the second quarter but Vanderbilt shot 62% (23-37) the rest of the way.

The loss means Tennessee (17-11, 6-9 SEC) will finish with a losing record in conference play for the first time in program history.

Vanderbilt came into the game at no. 195 in the NCAA RPI. That will hurt the Lady Vols' NCAA Tournament resume.

Tennessee will most likely need to win Sunday at Ole Miss and pick up at least a couple more victories in the SEC Tournament next week to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.