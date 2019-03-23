COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Lady Vols' season ended at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md with a 89-77 loss to UCLA in the first round of the NCAA women's tournament. However, Tennessee did not fall quietly.

The Lady Vols got in trouble early in this game, allowing UCLA to shoot 50 percent from the field and 60 percent from three in the first quarter. Tennessee also turned the ball over 7 times, leading to 10 points for the Bruins.

The Lady Vols controlled the ball better in the second quarter, only turning the ball over twice. However, they ended the first half shooting just 33 percent, allowing the Bruins to take a 44-32 lead into the break.

The Lady Vols used an 18-3 run in the second half to bring UCLA's lead down to 1. After a Bruins' free throw gave UCLA a two-point lead. Mimi Collins tied the game with a floating shot.

UCLA used a couple shots, including a buzzer beater, to take a 58-54 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tennessee scored five straight points to take their first lead of the game, with 8:37 left in regulation. The lead changed six times after that moment, then UCLA went on a 6-0 run to take a 76-70 lead with 2:08 to play.

The Bruins held on to the lead created by the run to win the game and advance.

Rennia Davis led the Lady Vols with 21 points. Kasiyahna Kushkituah scored 16 points.

This was the final collegiate game for seniors Meme Jackson and Cheridene Green.