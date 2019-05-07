KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols are set to take a trip overseas. They will compete in a three-game European tour from Aug. 5-15. The team is set to visit the Netherlands, Belgium and France during that time.

While touring Europe, the Lady Vols will play games against Den Helder, Laarne and Parisian Select. They will also visit historic sites, such as the Eiffel Tower, Normandy beach and the Anne Frank House.

This is Tennessee's ninth international trip. Their latest trip was to the Bahamas for the Junkanoo Jam in the 2018 regular season.

The Lady Vols are 21-7 in games overseas.