KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee began conference play on Thursday as Missouri came to town. After a hot start from Missouri, the Lady Vols found themselves trailing 21-16 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Tennessee tightened things up defensively and held Missouri to just seven points for the quarter. After a good start to the second half, the Lady Vols extended their lead and never looked back. Tennessee's lead grew to 18 points late in the fourth quarter, before Missouri closed the gap to end the game.

Rennia Davis lead the Lady Vols with 19 points on the night. Davis was joined by Tamari Key and Jordan Horston who also reached double figures.

Tamari Key was impressive in the post against Missouri, and her performance didn't go unnoticed from her head coach.

"She was absolutely a difference maker on both ends for us today," Kellie Harper said.

Key finished with 16 points to go along with three blocks and a team high plus minus rating of 28.

The Lady Vols notched their first win of the SEC slate on Thursday, and will be back in action on Sunday when they visit Kentucky.