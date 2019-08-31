KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Brad Lampley played offensive line at Tennessee in the 1990s. He protected Peyton Manning. On Saturday, he was standing on Peyton Manning Pass greeting his son Jackson, a freshman lineman, during his first Vol Walk.

"You try to downplay everything and be cool, you can't. That's a once in a lifetime experience we'll never forget. I remember my first Vol Walk as a player, to have that experience, that's pretty cool. I just said, 'welcome to Tennessee football,' because this is what it's all about," Brad Lampley said.

Jackson Lampley is an offensive lineman from Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville. He was rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

The Vols kick off the 2019 season Saturday at 3:30 against Georgia State.