The Vols visit Missouri Saturday night in Columbia with a chance to secure a bowl bid for the first time since 2016.

Tennessee is 5-5 on the season after starting the year 1-4. Missouri is also 5-5 but has lost four straight games.

UT will wear orange pants for the third time this season. The Vols are 4-0 in the orange pants since switching to Nike uniforms in 2015.

Tennessee is 2-5 all-time against the Tigers. The two programs started playing every year in 2012 when Missouri joined the SEC East and they had not met previously. Josh Dobbs is the only Tennessee quarterback to beat Mizzou.

PREGAME

Jarrett Guarantano will start at quarterback, Jeremy Pruitt tells the Vol Network. Guarantano hasn't started since the Florida game in September but has played in all seven games since then.