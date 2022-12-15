NFL Power Rankings for Week 15: Niners are for real; Lions surging up

Just four games left to go around the NFL! Here's how the NFL Power Rankings look this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHILADELPHIA — After the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins back in Week 13, they actually dropped in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings because of the injury quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered.

That led Brock Purdy to assume the starting role, leaving voters hesitant about the Niners' chances the rest of the year. Yet, Purdy and the Niners quickly alleviated those doubts with a dominant win over Tom Brady and the Bucs in Week 14.

Moving back up the rankings with the 49ers include the Los Angeles Chargers, who had a big primetime win over Miami on Sunday night, as well as the Detroit Lions. The Lions started the year 1-6 and are now 5-1 over their last six with their latest victory coming against the Vikings on Sunday.

Who else moved up and down this week?

This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each week for the rankings.

SUBSCRIBE: The Peacock and Williamson NFL Show is your premier DAILY podcast covering the trending topics in the NFL with intuitive conversation from former NFL scout Matt Williamson and NFL analyst Brian Peacock.

Week 15 Locked On NFL Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week result: 48-22 win over Giants

Ranking last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Eagles are in the No. 1 spot for a second-straight week after yet another dominant victory, this time over the Giants. The Eagles are the clear No. 1 right now and it's not hard to see why as Jalen Hurts, now the MVP-favorite, continues to lead his team to victory.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week result: 34-28 win over

Ranking last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/5

The Chiefs looked great off the bat in Denver before they allowed the Broncos all the way back into the game. It looked like they were clearly shaking off the anger of last week's lost to the Bengals but then they slipped. Something to be concerned about? Not according to our voters yet, they're still No. 2.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chiefs podcast, free and available on all platforms

3. Buffalo Bills

Last week result: 20-12 win over NYJ

Ranking last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/5

Josh Allen and the Bills still aren't satisfied with the way they're playing but they still came out with a 20-12 win over a tough Jets team on Sunday. The Bills are now firmly in control of the AFC East after back to back Dolphins losses. They'll be competing with the Chiefs the rest of the year for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bills podcast, free and available on all platforms

4. Cincinnati Bengals

Last week result: 23-10 win over CLE

Rank last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/5

The Cincinnati Bengals keep grinding out wins and that even earned them a first place vote from one Locked On NFL host. That helped them move up one spot over the Cowboys, who struggled against the Texans. Cincinnati is looking to get back to the Super Bowl and they're showing why they could.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

5. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: 27-23 win over HOU

Ranking last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/7

The Cowboys did not look good on Sunday but they came out with the win over the Texans. You could say they were due for a bad game, yet they still won. So maybe that says a lot about this Dallas team. They drop one spot, getting jumped by the Bengals but still find themselves in our top five.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cowboys podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. San Francisco 49ers

Last week result: 35-7 win over TB

Ranking last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/7

This 49ers team is clearly one of the NFL's best. Even without Jimmy G, they have been able to dominate the Dolphins and Bucs in back to back weeks with Brock Purdy in at QB. Can Purdy keep this up? We'll see as we head into the final stretch, but this 49ers team is for real.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On 49ers podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. Minnesota Vikings

Last week result: 34-23 loss to DET

Ranking last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/9

The Vikings fell victim to the surging Detroit Lions on Sunday 34-23 in Detroit. Minnesota is still 10-3 on the year and definitely a top 10 team. They just dropped one spot to No. 7 this week. They'll look to get back on track against the Colts.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: 23-17 loss to LAC

Ranking last week: 8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/9

The Dolphins have now lost two straight and are in danger of losing a spot in the top 10 as they go through this gauntlet section of their schedule that only continues this upcoming weekend with the Bills on the road. They're now 8-5 on the year and with a loss against Buffalo on Saturday, they'll likely lose any chance at winning the AFC East. But pulling off another win over Buffalo would change things immensely.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Dolphins podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. Baltimore Ravens

Last week result: 16-14 win over PIT

Ranking last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/10

The Ravens grinded out another win on Sunday over the Steelers 16-14. Steelers starting QB Kenny Pickett was knocked out at the beginning of the game with a concussion. Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley played a majority of the game, filling in for Lamar Jackson, before Huntley was also knocked out of the game. The Ravens were able to avoid a comeback win for the Steelers to move to 9-4 on the year.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ravens podcast, free and available on all platforms

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week result: 23-17 win over MIA

Ranking last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/17

The Chargers picked up a big win over the Dolphins in primetime on Sunday to get back above .500. This win may be big for the playoff picture. Now, L.A. has a favorable end to their schedule as they try make the wild card and even make a run for the top wild card slot.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast, free and available on all platforms

11. New York Jets

Last week result: 20-12 loss to BUF

Ranking last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/15

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jets podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. Seattle Seahawks

Last week result: 30-24 loss to CAR

Ranking last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/18

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast, free and available on all platforms

13. Detroit Lions

Last week result: 34-23 win over MIN

Ranking last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/17

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Lions podcast, free and available on all platforms

14. Washington Commanders

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 15

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/18

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Commanders podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. New England Patriots

Last week result: 27-13 win over ARI

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/16

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Patriots podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week result: 35-7 loss to SF

Ranking last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/20

17. Tennessee Titans

Last week result: 36-22 loss to JAC

Ranking last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/20

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. New York Giants

Last week result: 48-22 loss to PHI

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/19

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. Green Bay Packers

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/20

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Packers podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. Cleveland Browns

Last week result: 23-10 loss to CIN

Ranking last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Browns podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week result: 16-14 loss to BAL

Ranking last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/23

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. Atlanta Falcons

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/23

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, free and available on all platforms

23. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week result: 36-22 win over TEN

Ranking last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/27

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jaguars podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. New Orleans Saints

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 25

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/26

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

25. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week result: 17-16 loss to LAR

Ranking last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/29

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Raiders podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. Carolina Panthers

Last week result: 30-24 win over SEA

Ranking last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. Los Angeles Rams

Last week result: 17-16 win over LV

Ranking last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Rams podcast, free and available on all platforms

28. Arizona Cardinals

Last week result: 27-13 loss to NE

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/29

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cardinals podcast, free and available on all platforms

29. Chicago Bears

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bears podcast, free and available on all platforms

30. Indianapolis Colts

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 30

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast, free and available on all platforms

31. Denver Broncos

Last week result: 34-28 loss to KC

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/31

32. Houston Texans

Last week result: 27-23 loss to DAL

Ranking last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 32/32