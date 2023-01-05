Despite falling in the NFL draft, Hendon Hooker finds great situation in Detroit | Locked on Vols

Hooker continues to recover from a torn ACL and won't be fully healthy until the 2023 NFL season begins, but he finds a nice landing spot in Detroit with the Lions.

DETROIT — Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft there were five quarterbacks expected to go in the first two rounds, with some pundits believing all five could end up going in Round 1.

After Will Levis fell out of the first round entirely, ultimately ending up in Tennesee at No. 33 overall, it was clear the quarterback run many expected was over after Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson were taken within the first four picks.

The rest of the second round finished up without any other quarterbacks getting selected, and it took until the fifth pick of Round 3, No. 68 overall, for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker to hear his name come off the board, heading to Detroit to join the Lions.

Despite a bigger fall than expected, Locked on Vols host Eric Cain likes the landing spot for Hooker.

"I think this is a good situation for Hendon Hooker," Cain said. "He's not rushed into a situation where he has to play immediately, he can rest, he can recover, he can get fully healthy....[Lions quarterback Jared Goff] has an out in his contract after 2023, so Hooker is in a situation where he can step in, learn, and be ready when called upon with a healthy dose of young receivers."

Hooker continues to recover from a torn ACL and likely won't be fully healthy until the 2023 NFL season begins, which always meant he'd begin his NFL career as a backup.

This puts pressure on Goff to match or exceed his career best performance in 2022, and allows Hooker to develop pressure-free for at least one season while he adjusts to the speed and pace of the NFL game.