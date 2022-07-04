MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson 75 years after debut

Robinson's widow and son will attend the Dodgers' game Friday, and players across the major league will don No. 42 in Dodger blue.

LOS ANGELES — On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson made his big league debut and became the first Black major league baseball player of the modern era.

Robinson will be celebrated across the country on Friday, the 75th anniversary of that debut.

Robinson's 42 in Dodger blue

Players, managers, coaches and umpires across the majors will don Jackie Robinson's No. 42 — and all of them in Dodger blue this year — for the 75th anniversary of Robinson's big league debut.

Major League Baseball retired Robinson's number in 1997 and all uniformed personnel have worn 42 on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009, but this will be the first time the numbers all will be in the color of Robinson's Dodgers.

A 75th anniversary logo will appear on umpires' uniforms.

For the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, all players will wear a Dodger blue 42 on the backs of their jerseys on April 15th. pic.twitter.com/Vgkro1BzP3 — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2022

Commemorations from California to New York

The Dodgers, of course, will be at home in Los Angeles, facing the Cincinnati Reds. They'll be joined by Robinson's 99-year-old widow, Rachel, and her son David.

Earlier in the day, David Robinson will read the book “I Am Jackie Robinson” at Longfellow Elementary School in Pasadena, California, where Robinson grew up. He will be joined by Robinson's granddaughter, Ayo, pitcher David Price and Players Alliance founders Curtis Granderson and Edwin Jackson.

Outfielder Mookie Betts will join the Robinson family at nearby John Muir High for the unveiling of a mural of Robinson. He starred in football, basketball, baseball and track at the Pasadena school in the 1930s.

Meanwhile in New York, Commissioner Rob Manfred will host an event for youth baseball players from the city in Times Square with special guests Ken Griffey Jr., Mariano Rivera, CC Sabathia, Joe Torre, Willie Randolph and Butch Huskey.