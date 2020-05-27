'Supermarket heroes' honored with name change for Sunday's NASCAR race at Bristol

The race will be Sunday, May 31 at Bristol Motor Speedway with live coverage provided by FS1 and PRN starting at 3:30 p.m.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway and Food City officials announced Tuesday that this Sunday's NASCAR Cup race will be called "Food City presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500."

Food City has been the title sponsor of the Bristol spring race since 1992, and executives of felt the name change was the right thing to do to honor all of those serving on the front lines within the supermarket industry across the United States and around the world.

“We’re so proud of our friends at Food City for creating this appropriate new event name for Sunday’s race,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those who have worked tirelessly in the grocery industry to keep the shelves stocked so that we can all keep food on our tables, just can’t be thanked enough. Their efforts are amazing and we’re happy to provide a spotlight and tribute to their incredible dedication during The Food City presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500.”

“Like our counterparts throughout this great nation, our dedicated team of associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Steven C. Smith, president and CEO of Food City. “From the extraordinary efforts of our front-line store associates to those working behind the scenes, this is truly a team effort. We’re proud to have this opportunity to honor supermarket heroes around the country for their hard work and dedication, as Food City proudly presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500.”