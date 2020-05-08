NCAA Division II and III cancel fall sports championships

There will be no championship games to conclude the fall sports seasons of NCAA DII and DIII teams.

The presidents councils for NCAA Division II and Division III canceled the championships for the upcoming fall sports season.

The decision came on Wednesday, as the NCAA released new return-to-sport guidelines for the fall.

Cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer, volleyball and water polo are the sports affected by this decision.

In Tennessee, Division II institutions Lincoln Memorial, Carson-Newman and Tusculum will play conference-only opponents this fall as the South Athletic Conference delayed the start of fall sports in July.

In Division III, the USA South Athletic Conference delayed fall sports competition to spring 2021, affecting Maryville College's sports teams.