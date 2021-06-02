NFL to announce 2021 Hall of Fame class tonight

VFL Peyton Manning is one of the 15 finalists and considered a favorite to make the hall.

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL presents the 10th edition of its awards show, the NFL Honors on Saturday night. The 2021 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be announced during the program.

There are fifteen finalists for this year's class. Former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning is among those finalists and is considered a shoo-in.

Manning played 18 seasons in the NFL, winning a record five NFL Most Valuable Player awards and two Super Bowl championships. Upon retirement in 2016, Manning held league records for career passing yards (71,940), career passing touchdowns (539) and consecutive seasons with 25 or more passing touchdowns (13).

The VFL won 201 games, was a seven-time All-Pro and was named to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team.