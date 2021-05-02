'It wasn't me': Cheetos Super Bowl ad features Kutcher, Kunis and Shaggy

Despite all evidence to the contrary, Mila Kunis professes 'it wasn't me' when Ashton Kutcher accuses her of taking his Cheetos.

"It wasn't me." That's the alibi for Mila Kunis to husband Ashton Kutcher when he accuses her of taking his Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix in a new Super Bowl ad, even though the evidence is all over her face. And fingers. And the wall.

The ad plays off the song "It Wasn't Me" by Shaggy, and the singer appears in the ad. When Kutcher first shows up to ask Kunis, "Did you steal my Cheetos again?" Kunis looks for her excuse and Shaggy says, "Just tell him 'It wasn't you.'"

Then the music begins. Kutcher catches Kunis in multiple situations with his Cheetos (and sings off key) at the kitchen counter, on the sofa, in the shower and on a doorbell camera. Each time, her excuse is, "It wasn't me."

Then Shaggy gets into his groove and sings the song as it's meant to be done: "To keep you own stash you gotta hide it betta."

At the end, Kutcher asks her one more time. And with Cheeto dust on her face, Kunis says, "It wasn't me." Kutcher responds, "Oh. OK."

Shaggy looks stunned and says, "Well that's the first time that's ever worked."

Kutcher said he remembered when the song came out in 2000 while he and Kunis worked together on "That 70s Show."