Dr. Evil learns he's no longer No. 1 threat to the world in GM Super Bowl ad

Dr. Evil is back and this time he's going to save the world...before he takes it over.

WASHINGTON — The cast of "Austin Powers" has reunited in a new Super Bowl commercial for General Motors to promote the company's electric car technology and highlight the climate change crisis.

During the commercial, Dr. Evil (played by Myers) learns from Number Two (played by Rob Lowe) that he is no longer the number one threat to the world. So, Dr. Evil, who has taken over General Motors, agrees he'll save the planet from climate change before trying to take over the world.

The ad also stars Seth Green and Mindy Sterling, who are back as Scott Evil and Frau Farbissina.

Myers told PEOPLE he signed on for the Super Bowl ad because of the "very, very positive message about saving the world." Myers recently said he would love to do a fourth "Austin Powers" movie, but wouldn't confirm one way or the other if it was actually in the works.

The 60-second commercial will air during the third quarter of the game.

Last year, GM's Super Bowl ad featured Will Ferrell, who was furious to learn that Norway outpaces the United States in electric car sales.

NBCUniversal said it has sold all of the ad space for the 2022 Super Bowl, with some 30-second commercial spots going for as much as $7 million.