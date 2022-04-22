No. 1 Tennessee baseball opens series with dominant win over Florida

Lipscomb's three-run homer highlighted offensive production in Vols' 8-2 win. Chase Burns allowed just two Gator hits in Tennessee's victory.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In their third game without head coach Tony Vitello in the dugout, No. 1 Tennessee kept rolling to start its weekend series against Florida.

Vitello was still serving his suspension, but the Vols' offense was serving up hits in its 8-2 win over their SEC foe.

Florida's usual Friday starter Hunter Barco was sidelined with elbow discomfort in the days leading up to this matchup, so the team had to go with sophomore pitcher Ryan Slater.

Slater's first SEC start left much to be desired. The righty was pulled after he allowed eight earned runs, including a three-run homer by Trey Lipscomb, in 4.1 innings of work.

This is what 16 bombs and 60 RBIs looks like at the plate



🐐🐐🐐 @tlips03 pic.twitter.com/oe41bHsgth — Barstool Rocky Top (@BarstoolTenn) April 22, 2022

Tennessee got phenomenal pitching from starter Chase Burns. The freshman went 6.1 innings, striking out five and allowing two runs to record his seventh win of the season.

UT relievers Ben Joyce and Redmond Walsh combined to shut the door out of the pen and help the Vols finish off the game one victory.