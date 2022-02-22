No. 17 Tennessee breezes by Missouri, 80-61

Kennedy Chandler had 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and zero turnovers.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tennessee men's basketball had little trouble taking care of Missouri on the road in a win on Tuesday night. The 17th-ranked Vols were in a tied game 17-17 with 11:05 left in the first half.

The Vols went on an 11-0 run to take a double-digit 28-17 lead. During that stretch, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Kennedy Chandler had back-to-back dunks.

Chandler had 14 first-half points. He finished with 123 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Victor Bailey Jr. made a nice contribution in the first half scoring seven points off the bench. He finished with 11 points.

Missouri would get within 6 points a couple of times. But, the Vols found a way to keep their distance and then poured it on. They would stretch the lead out to as many as 21 points in the second half.

Sntiago Vescovi finished with 12 points, nine of those coming in the second half. Josiah-Jordan James also score 9 second-half points, which was all he scored.

The Vols are now 20-7 overall and 11-4 in conference play.

Next up for Tennessee is a home game against No. 3 Auburn on Saturday at 4 p.m.