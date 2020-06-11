Offensive player of the week: Brayden Latham

West's sophomore running back had 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over Campbell County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — West running back Brayden Latham is our final offensive player of the week for the 2020 season. The sophomore running back rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns in the Rebels' win over Campbell County on Oct. 30.

"It was just mind blowing to me," Latham said about his performance. "I've never done that before. It was good to have a game like that."

Although he liked his performance, Latham said he wants to get better. He aims to force more missed tackles and gain more yardage after contact.

The Rebels have a strong group of running backs on the roster. Tre'Von Barfield, Isaiah Mattress, Zion Mattress and Jai Hundley are all playmakers West. Playing along those guys makes Latham a better player.

"They bring a lot of energy and it's really fun to come out here, Monday through Thursday, and practice with them," he said.