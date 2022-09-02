Oldest member of Team USA finally wins Olympic medal -- and it's gold

It's the second gold medal for Lindsey Jacobellis at these Games and the first medal of any color for Nick Baumgartner at age 40.

BEIJING, China — Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis won the gold medal in the Winter Olympics debut of mixed team snowboardcross Friday.

For Baumgartner, 40, it's the first medal for him in four Olympics. It comes days after he was knocked out in the men's quarterfinal. The oldest member of the 2022 U.S. Olympic team was emotional after that race, noting all the hard work he had put in.

Jacobellis won her first gold medal in women's snowboardcross earlier this week, 16 years after a silver at the Torino Olympics.

In mixed team snowboardcross, each team consists of one man and one woman. The men go down the hill first in groups of four. When the men cross the finish line, their times are transferred to their teammates. The women then take off in a staggered format based on the time difference.

Baumgartner finished his leg of the final in first place, but giving Jacobellis a 0.04-second advantage at the start of her run. Jacobellis struggled a little at the start, but took the lead on the second-to-last turn and held on for the win by 0.2 seconds.

Baumgartner was cheering Jacobellis all the way during her run.

"Yes!" he screamed with his hands in the air before running to Jacobellis to hug her.

"Way to ride. That was beautiful," Baumgartner told Jacobellis. "You knew when to go for it. You knew when to set it up in the draft. So sick."