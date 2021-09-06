Warholm sets world record, wins 400 hurdles

It’s the second time in just over a month that Warholm has lowered the record.

TOKYO, Japan — Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 to break the old mark by .76.

One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype.

Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, a mark that also topped the 46.7 that Warholm set last month.

Warholm flashed his trademark look of amazement when he crossed the line first — the same as he did when he announced himself on the world stage with his victory at world championships in 2017.

Alison dos Santos of Brazil finished third in 46.72, as six of the eight runners broke either a world, continent or national record.