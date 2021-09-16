Bald River Trail, Bald River Falls parking area to close for maintenance

These areas will be closed from September 21 to November 24 for repairs.

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — The Cherokee National Forest announced it will be closing the Bald River Trail from Sept. 21 to Nov. 24.

The trail will be closed from the parking area to the intersection of Cow Camp Trail, according to the Forest Service.

The parking lot at Bald River Falls will be frequently closed for safety during this time, and there will not be suitable parking for Bald River Falls visitors, according to a release. There is an alternate turnaround for drivers at Baby Falls.

“The work on the trail is critical for ensuring the safety of the public,” said District Recreation Program Manager Brandon Burke. “The maintenance will ensure we continue to provide access to outdoor experiences in the area.”

The Forest Service said it will repair three trail switchbacks, install stone steps to prevent trail erosion to fix about 120 feet of trail tread and repair rock retaining walls to re-establish trail tread on steep slopes.