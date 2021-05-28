Here's a dive into what could be in East Tennessee's lakes and rivers

People across East Tennessee are getting excited to spend Memorial Day outside and in the water. Here's how you can protect your health if you're headed to a lake.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Memorial Day weekend is almost here and people across East Tennessee are getting ready to soak up some sun and take a dip in the water. However, families may not be the only ones in a lake over the holiday weekend.

Experts said that waters could be dirty after a big storm, similar to what swept through East Tennessee Friday afternoon. Creeks and rivers can pick up debris as they pick up speed with all the extra water, contaminating many located near cities.

They also said East Tennessee's waters could have harmful pollutants and bacteria in them such as E. Coli, mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls, otherwise known as PCBs.

"PCBs are associated with a series of disease and health effects, and one of them is cancer," said Dr. Frank Loeffler, a microbiologist at The University of Tennessee.

Because of chemicals like PCBs, they also say people should avoid routinely eating fish they catch — especially bottom feeders like catfish and largemouth bass. However, cooking self-caught fish for dinner once in a while should be alright for people's health.

"Eating one fish won't kill you," said Kathy Hawes, who works with the Tennessee Clean Water Network. "But if there's a pattern in consumption of contaminated fish, then that can easily pass on to your children."

Although there are some dangers to swimming in lakes and rivers, it's important to remember that taking a dip every now and then won't make someone sick.