More mosquitoes seen than normal in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — They buzz, they bite, and make you itch like crazy. It seems there are more mosquitoes than ever this summer.

"In the last six weeks, since we've gotten to about mid-June, there's been an explosion of mosquitoes," says Joel Biffle, the General Manager of Mosquito Joe Southwest Nashville. "In July, we saw a ton of mosquitoes. Some of that just occurs with the cycle of the year."

Biffle says since the COVID-19 pandemic began, his company has seen an uptick in service calls. That's because more people are working and spending more time at home outside on patios and decks.

Temperature and weather patterns play a big role in mosquito season and in the Midstate, rain is a magnet for them. Rainwater can get trapped in places like gutters, outside plants and even kid's toys which attract pesky bugs.

However, some areas are seeing more than others. That's because these bugs travel and group in localized settings. They're referred to as "shrub hoppers" and they really don't fly long distances.

"For some people, they absolutely could be having worse mosquitoes now, whereas their neighbor 7 or 8 yards down are like 'bugs haven't been that bad for me this year,'" said Biffle.

Even though summer is winding down and fall is quickly approaching, don't expect the bugs to go anywhere any time soon. Just like us, bugs also like the cooler weather.

"We actually get calls from potential customers around this time of year asking if it's too late to start. No, we still have two solid months of mosquito season," Biffle said.