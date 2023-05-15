TWRA Boater Education Class to be held May 20 in Bradley Co. and testing on Sunday

Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1989, must pass a Boater Education Class to operate a boat with more than 8.5 horsepower.

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) has a class and test site scheduled for those who need a boating license.

Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1989, must pass a Boater Education Class to operate a boat with more than 8.5 horsepower.

Class & Test - Saturday, May 20, 2023, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Council Baptist Church, 1415 Upper River Rd NE, Charleston, TN 37310 (Bradley Co.)

Council Baptist Church, 1415 Upper River Rd NE, Charleston, TN 37310 (Bradley Co.) Testing only - Sunday, May 21, 2023, 2 p.m.: Hidden Harbor Restaurant at 58 Boat Dock, 4934 State Hwy 58 South, Decatur, TN 37322 (Meigs Co.)

Once the class is taken, a certificate will be issued that must be kept by the boater whenever on the water.

TWRA says purchasing and bringing the Type 600 Boating Safety Exam Permit to testing locations and classes is required.

The class is free and open to everyone.