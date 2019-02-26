POWELL, Tennessee — After winning a state title in 2018, the Powell Lady Panthers are just trying to play on its own field in 2019.

Flooding from a nearby river covered the field, causing thousands of dollars in damage, just one week before the season starts. The team gathered at the field, even with the day off of school on Tuesday, for a chance to get clean things up.

"We don't need workouts anymore, this is our workout!" joked senior Haley Schultz. She and nearly the entire team spent Tuesday afternoon shoveling mud and scrapping a broken fence, trying to salvage what they can for the rebuilding process.

"It was down right field line about four to five feet high in the outfield, it was about three feet up against our back stop, but it was a pretty swift current that did most of the damage," said head coach Jeff Inman.

"Honestly, I was just more upset about our brand new fence that was completely destroyed," said Schultz. "I'm just curious... when we'll be back or how much money it's going to take to get us to play on our field again."

In terms of money, Inman estimates about six thousand dollars just to replace the dirt. Playing on the field again could take some time. Most home games in March have already been moved and the team will be practicing at a local park until they can return. Inman says the team hopes to host teams at Powell by late March, nearly three weeks into the season.

The team is staying positive in this difficult time, laughing and smiling as they worked Tuesday afternoon.

"We just got to do something, it's their field, they helped build it, they helped work on it, you know we can't just sit and see it how it was," said Inman.

The team may not be home for a while, but they'll be together, wherever they have to play.

"It stinks and these girls are frustrated and upset, but we'll make it through. We'll be alright."

If you'd like to help the Powell Lady Panthers, Inman asks that you send donations to Powell High School to the attention of the softball team.