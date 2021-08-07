SEC reveals Lady Vols conference opponents

Tennessee will play 16 SEC games, including home games against Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The SEC revealed Tennessee's conference opponents for the 2021-2022 season on Friday. The Lady Vols will play 16 SEC games this season.

Tennessee will host Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols will play Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, away from home. According to UT, the times, dates and television information will be released at a later date.

Six starters return for Tennessee this year. The Lady Vols ended the 2020-2021 season in the second round of the NCAA tournament.