KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Now that the dust has settled on the final day of the regular season for SEC women's basketball, the Lady Vols officially know where they stand for the postseason tournament.

A look at the full bracket for the postseason tournament in Greenville.

SEC

The No. 8 seed Lady Vols will play No. 9 seed LSU Thursday at Noon in Greenville, South Carolina. You can watch the game live on SEC Network.

Tennessee played LSU once this season, beating the Tigers at home, 74-65.

The Lady Vols enter the tournament with an 18-11 regular season record, 7-9 in conference play. Tennessee finished the season with an 81-56 win over Ole Miss on the road.

Tennessee will need a deep run in the Tournament to guarantee a spot in the NCAA tournament, remember, a Lady Vol team has never missed the Big Dance.