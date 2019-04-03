KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Now that the dust has settled on the final day of the regular season for SEC women's basketball, the Lady Vols officially know where they stand for the postseason tournament.
The No. 8 seed Lady Vols will play No. 9 seed LSU Thursday at Noon in Greenville, South Carolina. You can watch the game live on SEC Network.
Tennessee played LSU once this season, beating the Tigers at home, 74-65.
The Lady Vols enter the tournament with an 18-11 regular season record, 7-9 in conference play. Tennessee finished the season with an 81-56 win over Ole Miss on the road.
Tennessee will need a deep run in the Tournament to guarantee a spot in the NCAA tournament, remember, a Lady Vol team has never missed the Big Dance.