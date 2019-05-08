KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's basketball team's non-conference schedule is out.

The Vols will cross paths with seven teams who made the NCAA tournament last season (Murray State, Washington, Florida State, Purdue or VCU, Cincinnati, Wisconsin and Kansas).

The season starts with an exhibition game at Thompson-Boling Arena against Eastern New Mexico on Oct. 30.

The Vols host UNC Asheville and Murray State in early November, before traveling to Toronto, Canada to play Washington in the James Naismith Classic.

Tennessee returns home for battles with Alabama State and Chattanooga. Then they'll travel to Niceville, Florida to compete in the Emerald Coast Classic. They'll play Florida State to open the classic. Depending on the result of that game, Purdue or VCU will be the Vols' opponent in the second round.

Florida A&M and Memphis visit Knoxville in early December. On Dec. 18, the Vols have their first true road game against Cincinnati.

Tennessee ends 2019 with home games against Jacksonville State and Wisconsin.

The Vols final non-conference game is on Jan. 25 at Kansas. That contest is part of the SEC/BIG 12 Challenge.