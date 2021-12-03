Tennessee Basketball takes down Florida, 78-66

The Vols had five players score in double-figures against the Gators. Forward Yves Pons totaled nine blocks, the most ever in a single-game for a Vol.

Despite a thirty-point game from Florida sophomore guard Tre Mann, Tennessee Basketball defeated the Gators 78 to 66 Friday to advance to the semifinals.

The Vols will play Alabama Saturday at 1pm EST. Alabama is the tournament one seed.

Tennessee was led defensively by senior forward Yves Pons who had nine blocks to finish. That is the most blocks ever in a single-game for a Tennessee player.

FINAL:



Tennessee - 78

Flordia - 66



Five #Vols scored in double-figures, and probably would have been 6 if Fulkerson played the 2nd half.



Only three other Tennessee players totaled six blocks in a single game.

He passes Reggie Johnson, Doug Roth and Elgrace Wilborn.

The Vols had five players score in double-figures against the Gators.

Tennessee was led in scoring by Santiago Vescovi with 14 points. Josiah-Jordan James, Yves Pons, Keon Johnson, and Jaden Springer added double-digit scoring.

Tennessee senior John Fulkerson left the game with 17:10 left to play in the second half after taking an elbow to the head from Florida's Omar Payne. Fulkerson did not return to the game. Payne was ejected, given a Flagrant-2 foul.

Fulkerson's status for Saturday is unknown at this point.

The Vols shot 47% from the field and 36% from three, while outscoring Florida in the paint, 34 to 18.

Tennessee outrebounded the Gators 38 to 33 and only totaled 13 turnovers.