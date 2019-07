KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball is set for a marquee game with one of the best college basketball teams in the country.

The Vols will play the Kansas Jayhawks, as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. There is no official date set.

This will be just the fifth matchup between the two programs. Kansas holds a 3-1 all-time series lead over the Vols.