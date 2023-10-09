Vols drop to No. 11 in AP Top 25 poll

After a wacky week 2 performance, Tennessee football has dropped from No. 9 to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

The Vols are coming off their second win of the season against Austin-Peay, but the 30-13 victory wasn’t pretty. Despite the Vols being favored by 48.5 points, both teams were tied up at 6-6 just before heading into the second half.

A slow start likely aided in the team's latest ranking, but some other top 10 teams have also dropped. No. 3 Alabama was upset by No. 11 Texas, causing them to drop to No. 10.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the AP Poll, with Michigan, Florida State, Texas, USC, and Ohio State right behind in that order.

Tennessee is now right behind Alabama, and hanging with other teams like Notre Dame at No. 9 and Utah at No. 12.