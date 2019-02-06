CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After knocking off Liberty in extra innings on Sunday afternoon, Tennessee baseball will play North Carolina in the Regional Final. Here's a look at what you need to know for the game.

FIRST PITCH - 6:06 p.m.

T.V. - SEC Network

Because of the double-elimination format of the Regionals, Tennessee will have to beat North Carolina twice in order to advance to the Super Regional. Should the Vols beat UNC tonight, the two teams would play again on Monday at 1 p.m. A loss on Sunday night ends Tennessee's season.

This is the first time Tennessee has played in a NCAA Regional since 2005. That year, the Vols went on to the College World Series for just the second time in program history.

Tennessee is 2-4 all time against the Tar Heels, but has won two games in a row in the series. The last time these teams played was in 1990.