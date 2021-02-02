Tennis tournament benefits McNabb Center and brings players to Knoxville's court

The Knoxville Challenger is a weeklong professional tennis event and is part of the USTA Pro Circuit series, giving young international players chances to advance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A large tennis tournament in Knoxville is trying to call "game, set, match" on mental health issues in East Tennessee.

The Knoxville Challenger is a weeklong professional tennis event that raises money for the McNabb Center. It is part of the USTA Pro Circuit series, which is meant to give international tennis players a chance to advance in the game.

They were competing for prestige and a chance to advance their careers. Players also played for $50,000 in prize money and ATP ranking points. All the while, they helped raise money for the McNabb Center, which provides needed mental health services across East Tennessee.

"We have players from all across the country and the world that are coming to this," said Rebecca McKnight, the assistant director of marketing at the McNabb Center. "All funds that we raise will go directly to services provided by the McNabb Center."