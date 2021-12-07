Three Tennessee Football players named to Coaches All-SEC teams

Velus Jones Jr., Theo Jackson, and Cade Mays were each named to All-SEC postseason teams for the first time in their careers.

Tennessee had three players named to the Coaches All-SEC teams, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.

Wide receiver and return specialist Velus Jones Jr., defensive back Theo Jackson, and offensive lineman Cade Mays were each named to All-SEC postseason teams for the first time in their careers.

It marked the second time in three seasons that the Vols had at least three players named to the postseason All-SEC teams by the league's coaches.

Jones earned first-team honors as an all-purpose player and a return specialist. He is just the second player to earn All-SEC first-team accolades since 2016, joining VFL and current starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, Trey Smith.

Jones is the only player in the nation with 700-plus receiving yards (722), 500-plus kickoff return yards (506), and 200-plus punt return yards (272). He ranks third in the SEC in all-purpose yards, averaging 126.3 per game.



Jackson earned All-SEC second-team recognition at defensive back. He led all SEC defensive backs with a career-high nine tackles for loss and ranked third in the league with 12 passes defended, which was also a career-high.

Mays joined Jackson as a second-team selection after being named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice this season following standout performances in wins at Missouri and Kentucky. The Knoxville native helped anchor the Vols' offensive line as the team's starting right tackle.