TSSAA: Sports seasons to be delayed due to state of emergency extension

Officials said they are working with the Governor’s office to ensure that member schools are in compliance with the executive order.

TENNESSEE, USA — Officials with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association said that Governor Bill Lee's extension of the state of emergency until Aug. 29 will affect practices, scrimmages and competitions for contact sports this fall.

They said football and girls' soccer will not be able to begin their seasons as originally scheduled due to the extension. Schools also can't have games or scrimmages with other schools and cannot have close-contact activities during football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling and basketball practices.

No information is currently available about specific dates when the seasons may begin.

Officials also said they are developing regular-season and postseason options for the TSSAA Board of Control's consideration.