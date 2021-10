Alvin Kamara gained 109 receiving yards and 29 rushing yards in just the first half of Saints vs. Seattle Monday night.

During the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks game on Monday night, Alvin Kamara became the fastest in NFL history to get to 3,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards.

It took Kamara 66 games to eclipse the mark. Roger Craig previously help the record at 70 games.

Alvin Kamara is doing work...



8 catches. 109 yards, 1 TD... IN THE HALF 😳



📺: #NOvsSEA on ESPNpic.twitter.com/UhDaCEWtgU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 26, 2021