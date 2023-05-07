VFL Grant Williams traded to Dallas Mavericks

Williams has played four seasons with the Boston Celtics since being drafted into the NBA.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee forward Grant Williams has a new NBA team.

According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Williams has been traded from the Boston Celtics to the Dallas Mavericks.

His deal is reportedly for four years and worth $54 million.

Williams was sent to Dallas as a part of a sign and trade in a three-way deal that also included the Phoenix Suns.

Williams played four seasons with the Boston Celtics after getting drafted by the organization 22nd overall in the first round in the 2019 NBA Draft.

In his last season with the Celtics, he averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He started 23 of 79 games he played in the regular season.