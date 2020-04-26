KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While much of the focus this weekend was on Vols moving to the NFL, Sunday afternoon went to Vols of the future. 5-star defensive lineman Dylan Brooks announced his commitment to the Tennessee Vols as part of the Class of 2021.

247Sports Composite Rankings list Brooks as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama as well as the No. 1 player at his position in the country. Brooks ranks as the No. 18 player nationally.

It's a huge commitment for Tennessee football. The Vols currently sit at the No. 11 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports, as well as the No. 3 class in the SEC behind only Florida and Georgia.

Tennessee has 11 known commitments for the class of 2021. Brooks is the first 5-star of the bunch. Should Brooks sign with Tennessee, he would rank as the third 5-star to join the Vols during head coach Jeremy Pruitt's tenure, per 247Sports.