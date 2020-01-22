KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee came into Tuesday night's game in a four-way tie for fourth place in SEC standings. Tennessee began the night with three conference wins, but they left Thompson-Boling Arena with four.

John Fulkerson was the star of the night for the Vols. At halftime, Fulkerson was a perfect 6-6 from the field. At the free throw stripe it was more of the same, as he went 4-4 and had 16 total points. At the half, the Vols had a commanding 42-23 lead.

Tennessee came out of the halftime break and didn't let off of the gas. Tennessee built its lead in part with outstanding defense throughout the ball game. Yves Pons recorded three blocks, extending his streak of consecutive games with a block to 18.

It wasn't just a one man show defensively. As a team, Tennessee held Ole Miss to just 30 percent from the field. From three point range, the Vols defense was even better. While shooting 25 three point attempts, the Rebels hit just five shots from deep. This is becoming a trend that bodes well for the Vols. In fact, over the last two games Tennessee's opponents are shooting just 5-50 from three point range.

Tennessee had several bright spots on the offensive end as well. John Fulkerson finished with a career high 18 points. Including Fulkerson, four Vols reached double figures in the scoring column.

The Vols entered the night tied for fourth place in conference standings with three other teams. After picking up their fourth SEC win of the season on Tuesday, Tennessee will travel to Kasas to take on the Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon.