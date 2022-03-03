WATCH: Velus Jones Jr. runs a 4.32 second 40 yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine

The former Vol tied the fastest 40 yard dash among wide receivers at the time at the NFL Scouting Combine.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee football wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. put on quite the show during the 40 yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday .

His official time was 4.32 seconds in his second run, which was tied for the fastest among wide receivers at the time he set it. Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III also recorded that time. He ran his first 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds.

Last season, the Southeastern Conference named Jones Jr. Co-Special Teams Player of the Year. He was named to the Coaches All-SEC First Team as an all-purpose player and a return specialist.