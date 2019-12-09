HALLS, Tenn. — Halls High School is off to a great start this football season. The Red Devils find themselves undefeated after three weeks of play, and a large part of their success has been their ability to move the football. In week three, one player in particular stood out offensively for the Red Devils.

Senior Jake Parris finished last week's game against Clinton with 103 yards rushing and 68 receiving yards to go along with four touchdowns.

"I think we're just scratching the surface of who Halls really is," Parris said.

There was a calm but confident tone behind Parris' words when he spoke. The Halls star will look to help lead his team to a fourth straight win as the Red Devils travel to Union County Friday night.