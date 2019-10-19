KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A week ago many high schools across East Tennessee were out for fall break. That resulted in a week of football that had a few less games around the area. This week, many of those schools were back in action and we've got scores and highlights in our week 9 high school football recap.

West visited Powell on Friday in a game that was surrounded by anticipation from both sides. It's pretty safe to say that this game lived up to the hype. The two schools went back and forth all night. In fact, it was such a good game that four quarters just wasn't enough to decide a winner. Powell scored first in overtime, but West was able to respond. The Rebels decided to try to win the game by going for two, but their conversion attempt was denied as the Panthers' defense held strong on the goal line. Final: Powel 21, West 20

Sweetwater made the short trip to Loudon for week 9 of the high school football season. Once Loudon got a lead, they never looked back. The Redskins go on to defeat Sweetwater. Final: Loudon 37, Sweetwater 0

Oakdale hosted Oliver Springs on Friday. Oliver Springs was on a roll entering the night, having outscored its last two opponents 99-19. Oakdale didn't provide much resistance, as the Bobcats were able to continue their dominant stretch down the second half of their season. Final: Oliver Springs 45, Oakdale 0

RELATED: High School Football Scoreboard

Rockwood traveled to Wartburg to take on the Bulldogs Friday night. Wartburg featured our week 8 offensive player of the week at quarterback, but the Bulldogs weren't able to get things going tonight. Rockwood gets the shutout victory on the road. Final: Rockwood 35, Wartburg 0.

Meigs County visited Oneida to take on the Indians for their week 9 match up. Oneida entered the game with a 6-2 record, having won their last two games by a touchdown or less in each game. Meigs County was looking to bounce back after dropping their game of the season last week at South Pittsburg. If they were going to pick up a win, they would have to do it on the road on senior night at Oneida. The game got off to a bit of a slow start offensively, as Meigs County had the game's lone touchdown at halftime. The Tigers were able to get things rolling, and ultimately pulled away from Oneida in the second half. Final: Meigs County 24, Oneida 3

Northview Acadamy made the long drive to take on Scott High on Friday. Northview was looking to get into the win column for the first time all season, and they did just after a lengthy road trip to Scott County. Final: Northview Academy 28, Scott High 21