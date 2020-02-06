x
Tennessee Basketball's director of player development, Aubin Goporo named head coach of West High School boys basketball program

Aubin Goporo, a member of Rick Barnes' staff, joins West High School as the new head boys basketball coach.
Credit: Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - MARCH 03, 2018 - Forward Grant Williams #2, Director of Student-Athlete Development Aubin Goporo, and Forward Yves Pons #35 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics

It didn't take long for Aubin Goporo to want back in the head coach's seat. 

West High School names Tennessee Basketball's director of player development, Aubin Goporo as head boys basketball coach. 

Before Goporo joined Rick Barnes' staff in 2017 as the director of player development, he spent 15 seasons coaching the boys basketball program at Florida Air Academy in Melbourne, Florida. During his 15 seasons there, he led the program to a 355-52 (.872) record and won four state titles. 

His teams won the district title in each season during his tenure and made 10 regional final appearances. Goporo was a two-time Space Coast Coach of the Year.

At Tennessee, Goporo coordinated community outreach and service efforts for Tennessee Basketball. He also served as a student-athlete mentor for personal and professional development, along with other duties. 

Goporo replaces Chris Kesler, a former Tennessee Basketball player. Kesler took over the boys basketball program in 2008.

Credit: Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17, 2018 - Director of Student-Athlete Development Aubin Goporo of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers and Tennessee Volunteers during the 2018 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics