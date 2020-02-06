Tennessee Basketball's director of player development, Aubin Goporo named head coach of West High School boys basketball program

Aubin Goporo, a member of Rick Barnes' staff, joins West High School as the new head boys basketball coach.

It didn't take long for Aubin Goporo to want back in the head coach's seat.

Before Goporo joined Rick Barnes' staff in 2017 as the director of player development, he spent 15 seasons coaching the boys basketball program at Florida Air Academy in Melbourne, Florida. During his 15 seasons there, he led the program to a 355-52 (.872) record and won four state titles.

His teams won the district title in each season during his tenure and made 10 regional final appearances. Goporo was a two-time Space Coast Coach of the Year.

At Tennessee, Goporo coordinated community outreach and service efforts for Tennessee Basketball. He also served as a student-athlete mentor for personal and professional development, along with other duties.