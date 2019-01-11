Nearly 120 trout died suddenly overnight due to Halloween's severe weather and rapid shift in temperatures.

It happened at the Weir Dam on the Clinch River.

Matt Cameron with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said wildlife officers collected 119 dead brown and rainbow trout from the kill site. Officers took the fish across the river and buried them in accordance with agency directives.

Cameron said biologists came to investigate, saying fish kills like these are unavoidable and naturally happen yearly each fall in what's known as 'lake turnover.'

"When that cold front came through yesterday, those strong straight line winds caused the warm oxygenated surface water to circulate to the bottom," Cameron said. "When that low oxygenated water is generated through the dam, it causes a fish kill in the river below."

Downstream at Clear Creek, the TWRA said they saw a large number of trout stacked up because the dissolved oxygen content there was above 10.

RELATED: US gives endangered status to Tennessee freshwater fish

RELATED: Invasive species confirmed: Northern snakehead seen in Georgia

RELATED: 'They have literally broken jaws' | Fisheries biologist warns against jumping silver carp threat

RELATED: All about the Tennessee catfish that came 'back from the dead'