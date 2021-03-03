At least three wrecks on I-40 East back traffic up for miles in Sevier and Jefferson counties

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Sevierville Police Department reported at least three separate wrecks, telling people to avoid I-40 as they responded.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency crews responded to several wrecks on Interstate 40 East Wednesday afternoon that backed traffic up for miles in Jefferson County and Sevier County.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Sevierville Police Department reported at least three separate wrecks, telling people to avoid I-40 as they respond. The wrecks were cleared and traffic began flowing again around 6:30 p.m.

TDOT reported the first multi-vehicle wreck in Jefferson County at Exit 412 to Deep Springs Road On I-40 East, which blocked 3 lanes on the interstate.

SPD responded to a second crash a few miles back as traffic was stop-and-go at Mile Marker 408.9.