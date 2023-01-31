KPD: Man killed after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40 entrance ramp

The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 40 East from Bridgedale Drive around 4:40 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after police said he crashed his car into a concrete pillar in West Knoxville.

Police said a red Mustang went off the road and crashed into a concrete bridge pillar on the right side of the ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.