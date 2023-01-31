KPD: Man killed after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40 entrance ramp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after police said he crashed his car into a concrete pillar in West Knoxville.
The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 40 East from Bridgedale Drive around 4:40 p.m.
Police said a red Mustang went off the road and crashed into a concrete bridge pillar on the right side of the ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the crash is under investigation. KPD isn't naming the victim yet.